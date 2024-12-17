Asmara Foressa Bar & Restaurant: A taste of elegance amidst the mountains

Nestled within the lush expanse of Foressa Mountain Town, Asmara Foressa Bar & Restaurant invites you to indulge in a dining experience like no other. A remarkable partnership between Aboitiz Land and the Asmara Group, this bar + ristorante blends culinary artistry with the serene beauty of Balamban’s mountains, creating a perfect escape from the ordinary.

Asmara Foressa Bar & Restaurant is now open every Friday and Saturday, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Make your reservation to experience culinary sophistication amidst nature’s splendor.

On December 14, the grand opening celebrated the fusion of fine dining, nature, and elegance. Guests immersed themselves in the breathtaking ambiance of the mountaintop venue, where contemporary interiors harmonized with panoramic views, offering a sense of tranquility and serenity.

Farrah Mayol, Senior Assistant Vice President for Customer and Reputation Management at Aboitiz Land, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Carlo Cordaro and the Asmara Group, who share our vision for Foressa. Sustainability is deeply ingrained in their approach, as seen in the fresh, garden-picked ingredients they use. This commitment to farm-to-table dining and knowing exactly where your food comes from is a philosophy we are proud to champion alongside Asmara.”

A Culinary and Visual Feast

At Asmara Foressa, the menu is as captivating as the surroundings. Featuring a masterful fusion of local and Italian cuisine, paired with expertly crafted cocktails and a curated selection of wines, every dish and drink is designed to delight the senses. Whether you’re savoring a romantic dinner under the stars or sharing laughs with friends amidst the fresh mountain air, this is a space that embodies relaxation and indulgence.

More Than Dining – A Lifestyle

As the first offering of its kind in Foressa Mountain Town, Asmara Foressa Bar & Restaurant is more than just a place to dine—it’s an experience to remember. The seamless convergence of sustainability, fine dining, and nature promises to captivate the hearts of guests and become a cherished destination for those seeking a break from city life.

Plan Your Visit

Coming Soon: Cabin Accommodations

The Asmara Group is also set to unveil cabin accommodations, offering a glimpse into the unique Foressa lifestyle. Stay tuned for updates and be among the first to experience this thrilling addition.

Congratulations to Asmara Foressa Bar & Restaurant on its grand opening! A haven where gastronomy, elegance, and nature unite—ready to create memories that will last a lifetime. These activations ignite growth and vitality in Foressa Mountain Town, bringing Aboitiz Land’s vision to life with sophisticated points of interest where people can gather and connect.

