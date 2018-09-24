NAGA LANDSLIDE: Cries for justice ring out at victims’ burial

At least 20 fatalities in the massive landslide in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City were laid to rest on Monday (September 24).

Families of the victims cried for justice and echoed calls for Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) to stop its quarry operations in Barangay Tinaan, which they blamed for the landslide.

During the Requiem Mass, most of the attendees stayed a distance from the coffins because of the foul smell from the dead bodies that were lined up at the center aisle of the church.

Meanwhile, the death toll has jumped to 54 while 39 persons are still missing as of 2 p.m on Monday. The search and rescue operations have also continued.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said families and residents are now allowed to enter ground zero except at night time.