PRO-7 monitors cops amid destabilization plot against Duterte
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is monitoring their personnel following reports of a destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.
Supt Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of PRO-7, said they are sure that their junior policemen were not recruited for now.
Malacañang recently confirmed that there is a destabilization plot against President Duterte.
