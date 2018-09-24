Donations, continue to arrive for survivors

DONATIONS continue to pour into the City of Naga, five days after a killer landslide buried an entire community, killing 55 residents as of 8pm on Monday.

Food packs, water, and clothing make up the bulk of the donations which also included toys and candies for the hundreds of kid survivors who are now housed in at least six evacuation centers spread all over the city.

The flood of donations has turned the Naga City Hall into a virtual stockroom.

Jackie Panilagao from the General Services Office said that most of the donated items arrived on Sunday.

Those who wish to donate are advised to do it at the centralized donations desk at the city hall, and not direct them to the evacuation centers for fair distribution.

Panilagao also asked for additional volunteers to help in the repacking of the huge amount of donations being delivered to the city to ensure the continuous delivery of relief packs.

“Nanginahanglan gyud mi og additional volunteers especially karon nga weekday, wala kaayo’y estudyante,” said Panilagao.

The Metro Cebu Water District has also provided water for bathing purposes.

Panilagao said that so far, most of the necessities needed by the landslide survivors can now be delivered to the different evacuation centers once a request is made.

However, it was noted that despite sufficient supply of relief packs being given, some evacuees still return to their damaged homes to try saving whatever they can salvage.

This despite receiving cards from the DSWD which entitles them to relief items and assistance everyday.

Evacuation centers are also instructed to conduct surveys to know what other necessities are most needed.

Yesterday, Panilagao said that most evacuation centers are in need of more sleeping mats, pillows and blankets.

Additional feeding bottles and milk are also needed for infants who survived the tragedy.

Adult diapers are also being requested for the elderly. /Zena V. Magto USJ-R Journalism Intern