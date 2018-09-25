S&R Members’ Treat happening on September 26 to September 30

The most anticipated shopping event of the year is back! Happening on September 26 to September 30, shoppers are in for a treat this month as S&R gives you the biggest deals that you don’t wanna miss.

For starters, S&R is offering up to 50% discount on selected home appliances and essentials.

Perfect for the “ber” months, jumpstart the holidays with S&R’s Buy 1 Take 1 promo on a wide selection of items including beverages, beers, liquors, snacks and pastries, ideal for get-togethers with your family and friends.

Stock up for the rainy season and get heftier savings with laundry and snack items marked with “Big Savings”.

So what are you waiting for? Get your membership cards ready and don’t miss out on this exciting event!

If you’re still not a member, don’t hesitate to head to your nearest S&R and fill up the application form. Gold membership is P700, renewable annually.

This members-only exclusive sale event is available in all S&R branches: S&R Bonifacio Global City, Congressional, Alabang, Aseana-Baclaran, Shaw, Nuvali, Imus, Pampanga, Paranaque, Dau, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and Commonwealth.

S&R Cebu is located at Ouano Avenue corner E.O Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City. It is open from 8 AM to 9 PM daily.