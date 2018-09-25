NBI forensic team to help identify landslide fatalities

The forensics team of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has stepped in to process the dead bodies left unidentified in the wake of the massive landslide in Naga City, Cebu

At least 22 cadavers were brought on Tuesday morning (September 25) to the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in downtown Cebu City where the members of the forensic team will conduct the examination.

Dr. Rene Cam, medico-legal officer of the NBI-7, is on top of the procedure.

Ronnie Diamada, whose older sister died in the tragedy, said all they wanted now is to give their loved ones a decent burial. Diamada came all the way from Davao.