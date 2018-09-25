Duterte says some soldiers conniving with Liberal Party, Reds to oust him

President Rodrigo Duterte has accused some soldiers of conniving with the Liberal Party and the communist rebels to oust him.

“Ang [ma]sakit ko dito, kayong mga Liberal pati yung ibang sa military nakipag-ugnayan sa mga rebelde tapos yun na yun, yung tatlo – yellow, mga sundalo na hindi mo maintindihan ang utak kung saan ang loyalty nila pati yung mga Liberal,” he said in a speech before the troops at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu Monday night.

“Diyan ako naghinanakit sa kanila yung mga sundalo. Hindi na bale magalit sila sa akin wala yun, pero to do it in cahoots sa kalaban, ako isa lang ako, pwede man ako mahulog ngayon, pero ang problema ang bayan di mo magawa ang sentimyento mo ng ano, if you are true to your country do not bed with the enemy, kung ayaw mo ako na presidente, Duterte kasi bugok walang alam, okay lang, fine. Hintay lang sila ng election. Few years away,” he added.

The President’s remarks came after the Armed Forces of the Philippines revealed “Red October,” an alleged plot to oust Duterte from power.

But despite the never-ending rumors of coup plots, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Malacañang is confident that “power-hungry” destabilizers would not succeed in overthrowing the President.