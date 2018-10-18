Sinas supports plan to require candidates to undergo drug test

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) wanted candidates in the upcoming 2019 elections to undergo a surprise drug test.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino announced on Wednesday (October 17) the same plan in order to identify candidates involved with drugs.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) supports the initiative and will render assistance in conducting the drug tests.

Sinas warned that the names of candidates who will test positive in the drug test will be divulged publicly.