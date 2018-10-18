Sliding down: Davide, Rama and Chiong

They have different unique reasons in reaching such a decision. People can sense that there are reasons for private consumption

There are at least three prominent local chief executives in Cebu who decided to slide down in the upcoming elections by seeking instead the second highest post in their respective LGUs.

They are Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong.

They have different unique reasons in reaching such a decision.

People can sense that there are reasons for private consumption and there are also those calculated ones for purposes of public discussion.

On Davide’s part, it seems that he made changes in his decisions in less than 24 hours.

Last Monday, he showed to reporters his prepared Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for governor, but the following day, Tuesday, he filed his COC for vice governor of Cebu instead.

During my Straight to the Point radio program aired over DYHP RMN, he said there were occasions before that he offered the position for governor to Vice Governor Agnes Magpale — thrice already.

But he admitted that his decision could be painful to his supporters, and, if I may add, particularly those with self-interest.

He explained that Magpale is most fit for the position of governor at present time, given the fact that she is a relative of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He also alleged that his decision is partly because of the pressures being exerted on his allies.

He denied that his decision is caused by fear of having a rematch with Gwen, the only Garcia that toppled him in an election.

He emphasized the different situation now as he is not anymore a challenger, but a sitting governor.

People suspect that Davide’s decision is anchored on the fact that his LP mayors have abandoned the ship already.

He lost his leaders plus he does not have a bailiwick.

On Rama’s part, he reiterated his announcement last June that he is not willing to step aside for Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella as the party’s standard bearer in the upcoming election.

However, in August, and finally, last Wednesday, he decided to slide down in favor of Labella.

Rama said he made a decision after consulting his supporters.

This way he could preserve the unity of the Barug-PDP party.

But he admitted during my interview that he has supporters who felt the pain of such a decision.

Many suspect that his name being mentioned by President Duterte as a drug protector is the main reason of his decision to settle for the vice mayoralty race.

He, however, vehemently denied such allegations.

On the part of Mayor Kristine, she gives way to her father, former Mayor Val, who wants to come back as mayor of Naga City.

She denied allegations that her decision is relative to the landslide incident.

Human as we are, of the three, only Kristine can honestly say that she does not have pain and reservation.

Well, this is politics. “Nganong ni-enter?”