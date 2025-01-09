CESAFI Esports League partners with Smart for nationwide coverage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The CESAFI Esports League (CEL) is set to expand its reach in its upcoming season by partnering with Smart Communications.

In an announcement on Tuesday, January 7, CEL revealed its collaboration with Smart Communications’ platforms, including the Smart Livestream App, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas.

These platforms will serve as the league’s official media partners, promising a broader reach within the Philippines’ ever-growing esports community.

This partnership will pave way to showcasing the best esports talent among CESAFI schools that will highlight Cebu’s emerging esports athletes.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, CEL’s tournament director, described the partnership as a significant milestone for CESAFI esports.

“This is very important because CEL’s coverage is not only in Cebu; CEL has a nationwide audience. This partnership is a testament to the growth of CEL,” Balbuena said.

Balbuena assured esports fans that the upcoming Cesafi esports season would feature enhanced coverage and organization, including the addition of its newest member school, the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

The CEL will host two marquee esports tournaments this season, the first-person shooter game Valorant and the immensely popular Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Balbuena noted the CEL’s preparations, noting significant improvements in equipment and production quality.

“We are more prepared this season. We have better equipment, including high-quality cameras for a clearer and more engaging viewing experience. Our production team is well-organized, and we have already scheduled key events such as pictorials and meetings with student volunteers,” he explained.

He added that Cesafi esports nationwide exposure will not only elevate the profile of Cebu esports athletes but also introduce their talents to a wider audience across the country.

“Viewers will get to know more about the players from Cebu, and a nationwide audience will recognize that we have exceptional esports student-athletes here,” Balbuena said.

While the exact opening date for the CEL season has yet to be finalized, Balbuena indicated that February is the tentative target for the league’s kickoff.

