AI is now inevitable in the workplace, says tech expert

MUCH has been said about artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies that will redefine the future workforce.

There are a lot of apprehensions on how AI can displace current low-skill workers, but innovators and those in the tech industry are convinced that it is the way to go.

But instead of fearing AI, local developers are urging businesses and their fellow professionals in the information technology (IT) industry to get to know more of this and other up and coming disruptions in business processes.

“I believe AI is still new. So if we don’t grasp the idea of it yet, how can we actually prepare ourselves for the future?” said Frances Marie Teves, communications manager of Google Developers Group (GDG) Cebu.

“It’s not really being scared of what it is. It’s actually knowing what it does and given that it’s new, it has its limitations. So if you’re a business or if you’re a developer, you have to know how to surpass it and adapt with it. So you can exist in the future,” she added.

For GDG Cebu Community Manager Shad Roi De La Cruz, AI is not something that can be stopped anymore.

He said it is already inevitable and that people should start learning it and how it can help create solutions.

“AI will really make your business or staff excel or take things to the next level; making everything smart rather than doing the usual thing,” he said.

AI and machine learning will be at the forefront of this year’s biggest tech event — DevFest x BizFest Cebu 2018.

The event will be held at the Summit Galleria Cebu on October 27 and will be featuring topnotch international and local speakers as well as panel discussions about the latest business and tech issues.

With the theme “Into the Future,” Teves said their topics will revolve around promoting technology sustainability with speakers from countries like Singapore, Israel, and Cambodia among others.

Workshops on AI and machine learning will be held as well as panel discussions about the latest in software development, business development, marketing, block chain, and other Google technologies.

It will also focus on Actions in Google, Android, Cloud, Web Design and Development.

“With this year’s theme, we want to take a step on a deeper level of understanding where there’s a lot of things going around. AI and machine learning are already there. We have to learn those technologies and how we can use them to improve,” De La Cruz said.

GDG Cebu is a community of developers who get together to hold events and discuss new technologies in the industry.

They are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

On the other hand, the Google Business Group (GBG) Cebu is their partner and also works the same way but focuses on the entrepreneurs.

Nicole Padin, GBG Cebu community manager, also said that entrepreneurs, whether big and small, should also ride in the technological advancements to improve their processes.

“We are going to do breakout sessions in the afternoon with business professionals. For the BizFest track, we will discuss why technology is important for entrepreneurs and businesses,” she said.

Those interested to join the event can register at devfest.gdgcebu.org.

DevFest x BizFest Cebu 2018 is sponsored by Google; presented by Accenture and co-presented by PLDT Innolab.

The event is also in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry Cebu and supported by Kyocera Document Solutions Development Philippines Inc.