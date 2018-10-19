Jealous man stabs girlfriend

A 50-year-old man from Minglanilla town went into hiding after he stabbed his girlfriend several times on Thursday morning.

Police Officer 3 (PO3) Junyl Ater, desk officer of the Minglanilla Police Station, said that Robi Villanueva stabbed Lorena Tabugok, 43, with a kitchen knife before he fled.

Tabugok sustained multiple stab wounds on her body and was brought to the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Ater said that Villanueva will have to undergo surgery for the stab wound on her chest.

Tabugok and Villanueva are neighbors in Sitio Teves, Barangay Vito, Minglanilla town.

Ater said the victim is a STL lottery franchise owner while Villanueva is jobless.

Initial police investigation showed that Villanueva got jealous following his suspicions that Tabugok was also involved with another man.

Ater said that Villanueva went to Tabugok’s residence around 10 a.m. on Thursday and confronted her. The couple fought which prompted Villanueva to stab his girlfriend.

Police are now preparing a complaint for frustrated homicide against Villanueva.