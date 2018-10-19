Man shot by unidentified assailants in Mambaling

A 40-year-old man was shot by two unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 6:00 a.m. on Friday (October 19)

The police identified the victim as Junard Sardido, who was immediately brought to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

The Mambaling police station said that Sardido was on his way to send his son to school when the assailants suddenly approached and shot him.