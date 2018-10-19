Body found under Talisay flyover

Police are now looking for the relatives of a man who was found dead under the skywalk along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, late on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who was believed to have died a natural death, is around 30-years-old.

Police Officer 1 (PO1) Sherlyn Refel, duty desk officer of Talisay City Police Station, said that the discovery of the lifeless body was reported to the police station by Bulacao Barangay Tanod Jessica Luyo.

Refel said that Luyo found the lifeless body while she was doing her routine roving of her assigned area late on Thursday afternoon.

Thinking that the man was only sleeping, Luyo tried to wake him up.

Luyo then reported the discovery of the unresponsive body to the police.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police chief said, that emergency personnel checked on the body but the man was already dead.

Conag believes that the man may have died from natural cuases becuase they failed to locate any marks that would indicate foul play in his death.

Conag said they are yet to identify the lifeless body and locate his relatives.

The cadiver is now at the St.Francis Funeral Homes in Talisay City.