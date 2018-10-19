Two arrested in Marigondon buy-bust operation
A Korean national and his Filipino companion were arrested by police authorities of Lapu-Lapu City in a joint buy-bust operation.
The operation yielded nearly P100,000 worth of suspected shabu in Sitio Tabay-mabaw, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday (October 18).
It resulted to the arrest of Dong Kyoun Kim, 47, Korean national, a business manager, and a resident of Saekyung Condominium of the same area; and his companion Jefry Dela Peña, 32, a resident of Aznar St., Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.
Police confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P94,400.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.