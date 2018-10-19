Two arrested in Marigondon buy-bust operation

A Korean national and his Filipino companion were arrested by police authorities of Lapu-Lapu City in a joint buy-bust operation.

The operation yielded nearly P100,000 worth of suspected shabu in Sitio Tabay-mabaw, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday (October 18).

It resulted to the arrest of Dong Kyoun Kim, 47, Korean national, a business manager, and a resident of Saekyung Condominium of the same area; and his companion Jefry Dela Peña, 32, a resident of Aznar St., Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Police confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P94,400.