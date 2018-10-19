UPDATE: Four injured in Lauis Ledge collision

At least four Passengers were reported injured in a sea collision between a cargo and a passenger ship at Lauis Ledge on Thursday evening (October 18).

The injured persons were identified as Daniel Fuentes, 38; Manuel Veloso Jr., 48; Anacleto Dico Jr., 47; and Cary Angelo Bilga, 28.

Three of the injured passengers were brought to the hospital for further treatment.

The vessels involved in the collision were MV Fastcat M11, a fast craft, and MV Ocean United of Oceanic Shipping Lines.