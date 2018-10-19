UPDATE: Four injured in Lauis Ledge collision
At least four Passengers were reported injured in a sea collision between a cargo and a passenger ship at Lauis Ledge on Thursday evening (October 18).
The injured persons were identified as Daniel Fuentes, 38; Manuel Veloso Jr., 48; Anacleto Dico Jr., 47; and Cary Angelo Bilga, 28.
Three of the injured passengers were brought to the hospital for further treatment.
The vessels involved in the collision were MV Fastcat M11, a fast craft, and MV Ocean United of Oceanic Shipping Lines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.