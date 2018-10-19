Minor dead after road mishap in Sibonga
By Benjie B. Talisic |October 19,2018 - 10:22 AM
A 17-year-old backrider of a motorcycle died after he was hit by a prime mover truck at past 3 a.m. on Friday (October 19) along the national highway of Barangay Abugon, Sibonga town, Cebu.
The driver of the prime mover voluntarily surrendered to authorities.
The Sibonga police station is now preparing the case to be filed against the suspect.
