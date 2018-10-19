Saavedra named as new Siquijor police director

The Siquijor Provincial Police Office has a new director.

This was confirmed by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Senior Supt. Clarito Baja, the outgoing police director, will be relieved from the post, while Senior Supt. Richard Saavedra will take over as the new provincial director.

Sinas said that the relief order was issued by the national headquarters.

The regional police director expressed hope that the new police director will put the campaign against illegal drugs as a priority.