Tomas wants P8.1B budget for 2019

The executive department of the Cebu City Government has proposed P8.1-billion budget for 2019.

City Budget Officer Marrietta Gumia said that the budget will cover the implementation of several special projects of Cebu City Mayor Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

It will also cover the financial assistance for the judiciary, policemen, barangay tanods and garbage collectors, and increases in the fuel allocation.

The budget proposal is P1 billion more than this year’s allocation.