Drivers warned against overcharging passangers

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Director Eduardo Montealto has warned Cebu drivers against overcharging their passengers.

Montealto said that the newly approved P2 fare increase does not also include drivers in Central Visayas.

Those caught overcharging may face fines ranging from P5,000 to P15,000, or the cancellation of their unit’s franchise.

Montealto urged commuters to lodge a complaint against abusive drivers before their office.