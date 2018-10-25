Binibining Cebu top 25

From 53, only 25 candidates made it to the first cut during the Binibining Cebu 2018 coronation night on Friday evening, October 19, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The announcement was made after the opening production number and awarding of the first set of special awards.

In the top 25 are Trixie Ong (Tuburan), Kim Covert (Alegria), Angel Katie Uy (Sogod), Angeli Christine Navarro (Aloguinsan), Shaznay Corres (San Remigio), Ralphiela Lewis (Badian), Princess Paraiso (San Francisco), Mary Jae Felizarta (Bantayan), Lou Piczon (Ronda), Maria Lequin (Bogo City), Ivy Tapic (City of Naga), Sheena Selerio (Boljoon), Kristine Gillamac (Minglanilla), Isabela Deutsch (Borbon), Sheena Balansag (Medellin), Vanessa Ammann (Carcar City), Steffi Aberasturia (Mandaue City), Teri Colmenares (Carmen), Tracy Maureen Perez (Madridejos), Karen Go (Catmon), R-Jane Lugod (Liloan), Dianne Padillo (Cebu City North), Sharon Angel (Ginatilan), Princess Bajamonde (Dalaguete), and Christine Rudolph (Danao City).

The criteria to identify the Top 25 were evening gown (30 percent) and swimwear (30 percent), closed-door interview (25 percent), and organizers’ scores (15 percent).