LTFRB-7 to jeepneys: Stick to P7.50 fare

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) has called on jeepney drivers to refrain from collecting unathorized additional fares.

The appeal came amid reports that some Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers had started to ask a minimum fare of P10 instead of the authorized P7.50.

“(They should) Refrain from collecting unauthorized fares because they will suffer the consequence of their illegal actions. We are looking for the welfare of the riding public,” said LTFRB – 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr.

“Likewise, we are in the process of studying some (fare) petitions made by the transport groups,” he added.

Montealto urged commuters to report abusive drivers and file a formal complaint before the LTFRB.

“May we request for a formal complaint with plate number, date and time and place of (overcharging) incident to be lodged at our office,” Montealto said.

PUJs caught overcharging passengers will be asked to pay a hefty fine ranging from P5 thousand to P15 thousand.

The penalty also comes with a 30-day impoundment of the unit or the cancellation of the franchise, “depending on the gravity of the violation upon investigation”, said Montealto.

LTFRB, he said, can impose heavier penalties even on the first offense.

Earlier, the LTFRB central office in Manila approved on Thursday an additional P2 minimum fare for jeepneys.

However, the newly-approved fare hike does not cover Central Visayas and only applies to PUJs plying Metro Manila, Central Luzon (Region 3) and Southern Tagalog (Region 4 – A).

Montealto asked PUJ drivers in Central Visayas to wait for an official order from LTFRB as to the implementation of new minimum fares in the region.

“We are appealing once again to them to wait with patience and abide with the rules and regulations,” said Montealto.