CCTO asks south commuters to be more patient

“BEAR with us,” said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) once again as south commuters and motorists again endured very heavy traffic yesterday morning, Friday, along Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

The traffic jam was experienced along the P638-million underpass project being constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Barangay Mambaling.

CCTO Chief Francisco Ouano explained that aside from the rush hour that brought a large volume of cars in the area, the gridlock could have been caused by drivers who were not aware that the southbound lane of the highway was closed to traffic since Thursday.

The road closure was due to concreting works conducted by WT Construction Inc., contractor of the multi-million project.

As a result, the northbound lane of N. Bacalso Avenue was opened to vehicles bound for downtown Cebu City; while those bound for Talisay City, were diverted to access roads connecting the highway such as Tagunol, E. Sabellano, and F. Llamas streets.

“We have 20 traffic enforcers deployed in that area to guide ourdrivers through, and they are working in shifts,” said Ouano.

The underpass is now on Phase 4 of the construction which focuses on final touches in the project’s foundation.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH -7) has promised the public that by mid-November, both lanes will be open to traffic as the agency proceeds to Phase 5 of the project.

Phase 5 will involve digging the underpass itself.

The Mambaling underpass is set to open in March 2019.