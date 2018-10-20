Environmental group has filed a petition seeking the issuance of a writ of continuing mandamus against the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Friday.

In a press statement sent to Cebu Daily News, Oceana Philippines has filed the said petition before the Supreme Court which compel the Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and BFAR National Director Eduardo Gongona promulgate the rules on Vessel Monitoring Measures (VMM), particularly the law that covers commercial fishing vessels with gross tonnage of 3.1 to 30.

“Illegal commercial fishing within municipal waters continues to compete unfairly and illegally with our artisanal fisherfolks and compounds the overfishing. Hence, we have taken this legal recourse,” the statement read.

Apart from that, the said organization also sought for the Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) that would stop the DA-BFAR from issuing new licenses or any renewal of commercial fishing vessels that weigh between 3.1 to 30 GT while the case is pending.

According to Oceana, the DA-BFAR has failed to perform their duties that enjoined by law which has adverse effect to marine resources and fisheries, the source of livelihood among fisherfolk.

Based on the Fisheries Code, the DA-BFAR are tasked to determine the appropriate vessel monitoring technology and corresponding schedule to cover commercial fishing vessels weighing 3.1 to 30 gross tons (GT), within one year from the effectivity of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

Also, the said agencies are assigned to promulgate the corresponding rules and regulations on VMM conditions, terms of reference, confidentiality, mechanics, cost, installation, approved types, and restrictions.

However, Oceana pointed out that according to the Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 260, which the DA-BFAR signed on October 5, 2018, does not meet the requirement of the law, which only covers vessels targeting highly migratory and straddling fish stocks.

FAO also excluded from its coverage commercial fishing vessels that weigh 3.1 to less than 30 GT, in which such vessel is commonly found illegally enroaching the municipal waters.

“This regulation only sows confusion as it narrows down the type of vessels covered by the vessel monitoring requirement,” the statement added.