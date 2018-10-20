Northbound lane of SRP viaduct set to be closed

The Cebu Link Joint Venture has proposed to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to close the northbound lane of the SRP viaduct as they are set to pour concrete into the first foundation of the third Cebu bridge and other sub-structures near the place.

CLJV is waiting for an approval from the mayor’s office.

No specific dates have been announced yet to when to close the northbound lane of the viaduct.

Traffic rerouting scheme is expected to be implemented in the area.