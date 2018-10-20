PRO-7 launches basketball tournament in Tangke to help address drug problem in area
By Nestle L. Semilla |October 20,2018 - 02:39 PM
To encourage drug dependents to get rid of narcotics, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas on Saturday launched a basketball tournament in Barangay Tangke—a drug-infested place in Talisay City.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas hoped that sports will help residents of the place stay away from illegal drugs.
[Refresh for more updates]
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.