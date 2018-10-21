Expect scattered rain, thunderstorms on Sunday, says Pagasa

The northeasterly surface wind flow will affect a huge portion of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

According to the state weather bureau, the said weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region.

Pagasa cautioned the public residing in the said areas to prepare for possible flooding and landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the same weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley Region and Cordillera province.

Despite this, Pagasa said that there would be no significant impact of the northeasterly surface wind flow in the said areas.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.