Five arrested in police anti-drug operation
Five persons were arrested in an anti-narcotics operation conducted by the drug enforcement unit of Punta Princesa police station on Sunday morning (October 21).
Arrested were Jefford Tabanas, 19; Jhon Ryan Aball, 18; Rosindo Daclan, 26; Elvin Codeñera, 24; and Gian Atim, 27.
Police seized illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P800,000.
The arrested persons are now detained at the police station.
