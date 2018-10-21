Five arrested in police anti-drug operation

Five persons were arrested in an anti-narcotics operation conducted by the drug enforcement unit of Punta Princesa police station on Sunday morning (October 21).

Arrested were Jefford Tabanas, 19; Jhon Ryan Aball, 18; Rosindo Daclan, 26; Elvin Codeñera, 24; and Gian Atim, 27.

Police seized illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P800,000.

The arrested persons are now detained at the police station.