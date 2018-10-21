Measles cases in CV increased by 559%

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has expressed alarm over the sudden increase of measles cases in the region this year.

Ruff Vincent Valdevieso, expanded immunization program coordinator of DOH-7, said that they have recorded at least 290 cases of measles from January to October 13 this year. One person was reportedly dead due to measles.

Valdevieso explained that it is 559% higher compared to the same period last year. In 2017, only 44 measles cases were recorded.

The sudden increase of cases this year was attributed to the low turnout of people in availing the free immunization services at local health centers.