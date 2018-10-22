Fire hits Barangay Banilad

Three houses were burned down while three others were partially burned in a fire that hit Sitio Lower Sampaguita in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The alarm was received at 10:48 am and was placed under control at 11:35 am.

SFO1 Noel Codilla said that the fire started in the boarding house owned by Edwardo Mendez, where a certain Randy Molato was cooking over a gas-run stove.

Molato said that while he was cooking, the gas hose burst and ignited the fire which immediately spread to the neighboring houses.

According to Codilla, Molato suffered 2nd-degree burns and was rushed to the hospital.

No casualties were reported, said Codilla which damage is pegged at P1.2 Million.