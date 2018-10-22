Look out for The Fat Chair

When asked what makes a furniture designer set apart from the many other emerging ones in the local scene, Christopher Timothy says that in each of his creation, he together with his team, puts a lot of themselves into it, making it very personal and one of a kind, with ingenuity and drive for excellence in production of each project.

That is what makes The Fat Chair one to look out for.

Currently on soft opening, The Fat Chair is the showroom of Chris’ works that are available for those looking into enhancing their homes and offices.

Fondly called Chris or Tim by his friends, Christopher Timothy is a Space Planner and Furniture Designer, with a modern but classic execution with works that assure excellence in all corners and his aesthetics that harmoniously combines his and the client’s characters.

Two main services that Christopher provides is customized furniture design and manufacturing, where he combines function and aesthetic to create high quality furniture that are always practical in its usage without compromising materials and exceptional design. Chris also does space planning where he maximizes areas by creating an efficient floor plan that allows construction parts and furniture to work effectively together, producing clearly defined circulation patterns that can accommodate smooth movement through space.

Having done various projects in the city’s premiere spaces, it is no doubt that The Fat Chair will live out its mission to create value for their customers in consistently creating pieces with integrity and style, ultimately making the experience warm and worry free.

Other services he also offers with The Fat Chair includes reupholstery services, curtains/roman shades, combi blinds/roller blinds and area rugs/carpets.

Take a look at Christopher’s pieces, visit The Fat Chair located at the FLC Center, Hernan Cortes St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City. Visit their website www.thefatchair.com or email inquiry@thefatchair.com for inquiries.