Cebu City Government prepares for Kalag-kalag

The Cebu City Government is now preparing for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In a press conference on Monday (October 22), Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said they have sought the assistance of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC-Cebu City) to ensure the barangays in the city will be protected from robbers.

“We are asking them to deploy their tanods to secure houses and establishments in their barangays especially that several residents will be returning to the province,” said Tumulak.

He also said at least 10 ambulances and nine firetrucks will be on standby starting this October 31 at the major public cemeteries in the city. A traffic rerouting scheme will be implemented on the same day.