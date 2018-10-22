DOT-7 makes sure Oslob won’t suffer same fate as Boracay

With the upcoming reopening of Boracay Island, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat said five more areas including Cebu’s Oslob were asked to also look into their own rehabilitation efforts.

Sought for comment, Shalimar Tamano, director of the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas, said they are already implementing policies to make sure Oslob does not exceed its carrying capacity, including the limited number of tourists joining the whaleshark watching in a day.

Tamano said they are also working with the provincial and the municipal government to make sure that even with limiting the tourists, their income remains the same by increasing the fees.