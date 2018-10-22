Decision on Trillanes coup case out but…

The Makati City Regional Trial Court has already made a decision on the coup d’état case against Trillanes.

But the court has yet to release to the public whether Trillanes will be arrested or will be set free.

Court Sheriff Edmund De Javing already left the court at 3:36 p.m. to deliver a copy of Judge Andres Soriano’s order to the parties.

First destination is the DOJ and then will proceed to the Senate to give a copy to Trillanes.

Clerk of Court Atty. Rhodora Malabag-Peralta has refused to divulge the content of the ruling.

She said the parties have to be informed first.