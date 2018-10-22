UV’s Yerro: This one’s for mom

UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer star Joshua Yerro is dedicating the upcoming Cesafi juniors championship series against the University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters to his mother, who passed away earlier this month after a bout with cancer.

Burdened as he may be with the loss, the versatile forward, who is playing in his final season for the Baby Lancers, is soldiering on in a bid to give UV a second straight title.

“I’m thankful to have another shot at giving UV another title. I’m happy to be able to do this in my final playing year for the Baby Lancers,” said the high-leaping forward who proudly hails from Ormoc.

Yerro admitted that he’s still struggling to get his feet up from under him but finds solace in the fact that his mother is in a better place.

“It still hurts but I have to accept it knowing that my mother is in a much better place. I’ll just use this as both motivation and inspiration to hopefully get the title and offer it in her memory,” said Yerro. “I hope to make her proud of what I have achieved this year and the years to come.”

Game One of the best-of-three Cesafi high school finals begins on Wednesday at the Cebu Coliseum.