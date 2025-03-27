TEAM to deploy up to 60 traffic enforcers for local campaign rallies

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – To manage traffic during the opening salvos of local candidates’ campaigns, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will deploy between 50 to 60 traffic enforcers for each political event, along with mobile patrols to monitor and control traffic flow.

Two major political parties have already announced their grand rallies. Team Mandaue, led by dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes, will hold its event at Pasilong sa Paradise on Ouano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, on Friday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, One Mandaue, led by Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and her brother, Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano, will stage its rally on Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m., in the open space beside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya assured the public that no road closures will be implemented for these events.

Adding to the anticipated congestion, tomorrow’s local campaign launch coincides with the 80th birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte, with his supporters expected to hold gatherings at Pasilong sa Paradise earlier in the day. An estimated 4,000 riders will assemble at the venue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with other related activities occurring in nearby areas.

To accommodate the increased traffic volume, TEAM will deploy additional personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.

“In general, our preparations—including personnel and mobile assets—are already in place and ready for these days,” said Retuya.

