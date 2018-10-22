Two robberies, same suspects in Jones heist

TWO robbery incidents were reported less than an hour apart early Monday in Cebu City which authorities believed were perpetrated by the same suspects.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained a stab wound on her left chest when she refused to give her bag to three suspects who held her up along Osmeña Boulevard at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez, precinct commander of Abellana Police identified the victim as Emma Abordo, 23, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City and working as a store supervisor.

Sanchez said that Abordo was waiting for a ride home near the Metrobank Plaza when three men approached her.

One of the suspects, Sanchez said, casually put his arm around the victim’s shoulder, declared a holdup and grabbed her bag which contained cash and her cellular phone.

When Abordo resisted, one of the suspects stabbed her on the chest. The three then fled.

Sanchez said he visited the victim yesterday who was already conscious and recuperating at a private hospital.

Barely an hour later, another robbery was reported along Arlington Pond in Barangay Sta. Cruz which was around a hundred meters from where Abordo was stabbed and robbed.

Wielbid Lobrino, a self employed, 21-year-old male from Alegria town in southwest Cebu and presently residing in Barangay Cogon Ramos, reported to the police that he was walking along Arlington Pond on Monday when he noticed two men walking behind him.

When the suspects caught up with the victim, they allegedly pointed a knife at him and forcibly took his cellphone and wrist watch before fleeing.

Sanchez said that images taken from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras from nearby establishments showed that the suspects in both robbery incidents are one and the same.