Comelec-Mandaue cracks down on illegal campaign posters as local campaign kicks off

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – As the local campaign season officially kicks off on Friday, March 28, the Commission on Elections (Comelec-Mandaue) conducted an Oplan Baklas operation across various areas of the city to remove campaign posters placed in unauthorized locations.

Jacqueline Reuyan, Comelec-Mandaue election assistant, reported that a full truckload of illegal posters was collected by the composite team, which included personnel from Comelec, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), and the Mandaue City Police Office.

The Oplan Baklas operation covered areas from Barangay Centro to Ibabao-Estancia and Barangay Jagobiao.

Comelec-Mandaue has been conducting weekly operations since the start of the national campaign on February 12 and will now extend these efforts to include local candidates as the local campaign officially begins.

Reuyan highlighted that many of the seized posters were attached to electrical poles and trees, which violates Comelec’s guidelines, as well as in other non-designated areas.

“Naglisod mi kuha pero nagdala man og hagdanan ang DPWH. Usually, ang taas kaayo ang (poster) partylist,” said Reuyan. (We had difficulty removing them, but the DPWH brought a ladder. Usually, the party-list posters are placed very high.)

Candidates are reminded to ensure that their posters are placed only in authorized locations to avoid receiving notices.

Supporters are also urged to place posters only on private property rather than on public property that is not designated as a common poster area.

With the local campaign now underway, Comelec-Mandaue is calling on candidates to focus on promoting their platforms and to refrain from making personal attacks.

Election Officer Atty. Annafleur Gujilde emphasized the importance of running a campaign that benefits voters and encouraged candidates to showcase what they can offer if elected.

“Para nako, elections come and go, and I hope that does not ruin relationships. Let us not go into the personal lives of the candidates and supporters. Let’s deal with issues and platforms,” said Gujilde. (For me, elections come and go, and I hope they do not ruin relationships. Let us not delve into the personal lives of candidates and supporters. Let’s focus on issues and platforms.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP