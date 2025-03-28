Santisima battles unbeaten Japanese prospect in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team is set to test his mettle once again, this time in Japan’s bustling boxing scene.

Santisima is aiming for an upset as he takes on unbeaten Japanese prospect Ei Go in an eight-round bout, part of the undercard for the IBF World Flyweight Championship showdown between Angel Ayala and Yabuki Masamichi in Tokoname, Japan, on Saturday, March 29.

Both fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-in, with Santisima and Go tipping the scales at 129.47 pounds.

The 28-year-old Santisima will face a bigger and taller opponent in Go, who stands at 5-foot-10 and holds a flawless 4-0 (win-loss) record, with two of those wins coming by knockout.

However, Santisima, who stands 5-foot-6, brings a wealth of experience that could serve as his biggest advantage. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, highlighted by his WBC Asian Continental Super Featherweight title victory in his hometown of Masbate last year. His most recent bout, a dominant win against Hiro Ichimichi in Japan last December, further proves he is primed for another tough challenge.

Go, meanwhile, has already faced and defeated a Filipino fighter, securing a unanimous decision victory over Roldan Aldea last October.

Santisima’s fight comes just a day before his stablemate, Melvin Jerusalem, defends his WBC World Minimumweight Title in a highly anticipated rematch against Yudai Shigeoka, also in Tokoname.

