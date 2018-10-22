Luigi, Inday Sara forge election alliance

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing officially forged an allegiance with the regional party Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP) on Monday.

Quisumbing and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte – Carpio, HNP chairperson, signed an alliance agreement witnessed by supporters in Mandaue City.

According to Quisumbing, most of the residents in the city support the programs, particularly the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Tungod sa administrasyon ni President Duterte, nakita gyod nato nausab ang formula. Sa una kita ang nahadlok sa mga kriminal. Kita nahadlok sa mga dautan. Apan karon tan-awa unsa ang nahitabo. Ang mga drug pusher and drug lord na hinuon ang nahadlok,” he said.

(Because of the administration of President Duterte, we can see that the “formula” has changed. Before, we were the ones afraid of the criminals. But now, drug pushers and drug lords are the ones afraid).

“Mao gyod na ang nasud nga atong gustong makit-an (That is the kind of country we want to see),” he added.

Quisumbing said the programs started by the President should be continued through forming an allegiance with the party founded by the President’s daughter.

“Mao sad na ang rason nganong para nako, angayan ipadayon ang gisugdan ni Presidente Duterte sa iyang anak nga si Mayor Sara Duterte (That is also the reason to continue what the president through his daughter Mayor Sara Duterte),” said Quisumbing.

Duterte-Carpio said HNP will endorse Quisumbing as Mandaue City mayor during the midterm elections.

“Mayor Quisumbing is our friend and ally,” she said.

Quisumbing will be running against Cebu’s sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes – who is also the standard bearer of the national party, Partidong Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), under which President Duterte ran for president.