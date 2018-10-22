Song and dance gimmicks to woo voters

THE election fever continues to rise and senatorial aspirants begin their courtship of the Cebuano voters.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former PNP Chief Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, Emilio Ramon “ER” Ejercito III, and Zajid Mangudadatu came to Mandaue City with Davao Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio and wooed Mandauehanons to give them their votes in the coming May 2019 elections.

Duterte-Carpio was in Mandaue City to formalize the alliance between her party, Hugpong Ng Pagbabago and Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

“Kinakailangan po mag-resign at maghain ng certificate of candidacy (COC). Ngayon po ako na ang inyong tinig ng bayan,” said Roque, who was replaced by Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Roque said there are programs started by the Duterte administration which should be continued.

Actor ER Ejercito also expressed his support for a federal form of government.

“Kami po ay nagtatyaga at mahaba ang pasensya namin para ituro sa masang Pilipino ang how to federalize the Philippines,” Ejercito said.

Dela Rosa on the other hand said his priority is peace and order in the country and his continued support on the President’s campaign on war on drugs.

“Gipersonal na nako na adbokasiya kay kahibaw ko anytime pwede ko mamatay, gumikan ning akong adbokasiya. Ang kalaban nato diri kay multi-billion drug industry, dili na siya moundang hangtod … Ang presidente gani gusto nila ipapatay, ako pa kaha? They are losing billions of pesos tungod sa atong kampanya,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa even offered a song entitled “You Are The Reason” and sang before the Mandauehanons, and drew cheers from them.

“Kamo mga kabatan-onan, you are the reason why we launched the war on drugs,” he said.

Not to outdone. Roque also quipped that he will do a “macho” dance with Quisumbing and Dela Rosa.

“Maya-maya po makikita niyo po kami nila General Bato at Mayor Luigi. Dahil kami po ay mag-kasing sexy,” said Roque.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already set a schedule for the campaign period for the House of Representatives, and elective regional, provincial, city and municipal positions which will be from March 30 to May 11.