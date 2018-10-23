Man arrested in Talisay drug bust
Police seized P1.1 million worth of drugs from Ramses Abatayo during a drug bust in Sitio Kimba, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on October 22, Monday evening.
Police recovered 15 packs sug suspects shabu from 33-year-old Abatayo all worth P1,180,000.
Suspect is now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
