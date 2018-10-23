Facebook shuts down ‘spammy’ pages 

A number of pages linked to President Rodrigo Duterte and Imee Marcos have been removed from Facebook for alleged spam violations and authentication policies.

In a statement on Tuesday, Facebook said a total of of 95 pages and 39 accounts were removed for being a “spam network” on the social media network.

“We don’t want this kind of behavior on Facebook — and we’re investing heavily in both people and technology to keep bad content off our services,” Facebook said.“We’re monitoring for a range of abuses on Facebook, including spam behavior, and will remove any account or page that breaks our rules,” the company added.

Among the pages that were removed by the company were Duterte Media, Duterte sa Pagbabago Bukas, DDS, Duterte Phenomenon and DU30 Trending News.

A page managed by supporters of Marcos that has a name of Manang Imee was also removed.

Facebook noted that the pages encourage the public to “visit low quality websites that contain little substantive content and are full of disruptive ads.”

According to Facebook, thousands of individuals are working on security and safety of content across the globe.

“This is some of the most important work being done at Facebook. This takedown is a small step in the right direction, and we will continue working to find and remove more bad content,” Facebook said.

Non-political pages such as Hot Babes, Bossing Vic, Like and Win and Karlo ang Probinsyano were among the pages and accounts removed by the social media company.