Minor rescued, 3 others nabbed in Talisay drug bust

Three men were arrested while a minor was rescued during a drug bust in Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 23).

Police identified the suspects as Melchor Aguilar, 36; Jay-Ar Callao, 21; Jojo Caparas, 20, and 16-year-old France (name withheld).

Five medium packs and 21 small sachets of suspected shabu were seized from the suspects all worth P304,000.

Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.