Minor rescued, 3 others nabbed in Talisay drug bust
Three men were arrested while a minor was rescued during a drug bust in Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 23).
Police identified the suspects as Melchor Aguilar, 36; Jay-Ar Callao, 21; Jojo Caparas, 20, and 16-year-old France (name withheld).
Five medium packs and 21 small sachets of suspected shabu were seized from the suspects all worth P304,000.
Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.