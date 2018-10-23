Drug personality gunned down in Mandaue City

A 55-year old drug personality who was out on bail was gunned down by unidentified motor-riding assailants at past 6 p.m. on Monday near his residence at P. Burgos St., Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue city.

Danilo Olivar died on the spot after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the head and all over his body.

SPO3 Gregorio Cabizares, the investigator of the case, said the victim was merely standing along the road when the assailants suddenly shot him several times.

The assailants, who were wearing full-faced helmets, then sped off towards A.C. Cortes Avenue.

Also recovered from the victim Olivar were 24 small and one medium-sized packs of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

According to Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, head of Centro Police, Olivar was nabbed for possession of illegal drugs late last year, but he was able to post bail.

Villacampa added that despite the bail, Olivar remained in their drug watchlist as he was allegedly back on his illegal activities.

Authorities are currently investigating on the matter.