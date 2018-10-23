‘Kalag-kalag’ security plans set

SECURITY plans for the observance of All Saints day and All Souls day are now in place.

Police Regional Office (PRO-7) spokesperson, Supt. Reyman Tolentin, said that at least 1,200 police personnel will be deployed in different public and private cemeteries in Central Visayas.

“Posible pa mo increase ang number sa mga ideploy. We will still have coordinating conference (today) para ma-collate ang tanang needs sa city and provincial police offices,” said Tolentin.

(It is possible that we will increase the number of personnel to be deployed.)

Tolentin said there are also force multipliers that will help the police in maintaining peace and order next week.

At least 1900 volunteers from the barangays, medical teams, and non-government organizations will also be tapped to assist the police all over the region.

They will watch not only the peace and order situation but also traffic flow especially in areas around big cemeteries.

“Mag-deploy g’yud ta og road marshals because magkagubot sa mga bus terminals, seaports, airports where people converge. It is important that we have road marshal para walay altercation sa traffic,” said Tolentin.

(We will deploy road marshals to avoid trouble in bus terminals, seaports, airports where people converge. It is important we have road marshalls to avoid traffic altercations.)

Deputy Police Provincial Director for Operations, Supt. Milbert Glade Esguerra said they will install police assistance desks in critical areas, like terminals, ports, cemeteries and churches.

The provincial police is now in the process of identifying towns or component cities that may need additional personnel as augmentation forces. /With Correspondent Benjie B. Talisic