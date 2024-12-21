PMNFT eyes crucial win vs. Indonesia in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) faces a pivotal challenge in their final group-stage match of the 2024 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, taking on Indonesia on Saturday, December 21, at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Fresh from a 1-1 draw against Vietnam on December 18 at Rizal Memorial Stadium, the PMNFT aims to secure three crucial points to enhance their chances of advancing to the next round.

To achieve this, they must overcome Indonesia, currently second in Group B with four points.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Philippines, who have yet to claim victory in the tournament.

The team has recorded three consecutive 1-1 draws: against Myanmar on December 12, Laos on December 15, and most recently, Vietnam.

Key players like Bjorn Martin Kristensen, Sandro Reyes, and Jarvey Gayoso have stepped up to score vital goals, salvaging points for the team.

For the Philippines to progress to the semifinals, they must not only defeat Indonesia but also hope Myanmar loses to Vietnam in the other Group B match, scheduled for December 21 at Viet Tri Stadium in Vietnam.

However, history does not favor the Philippines in their encounters with Indonesia. In 2023, the teams drew 1-1 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers before the Philippines suffered a 0-2 defeat in June.

Despite the odds, the PMNFT remains hopeful and determined to secure a crucial victory in this high-stakes encounter, set to kick off at 8 p.m. local time. /clorenciana

