Court allows 2 accused in Boniel slay to serve as state witnesses
By Jessa Sotto |October 24,2018 - 04:05 PM
The court has granted the plea to discharge as state witness two of the accused in the murder of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel.
Judge Andal found sufficient grounds to let Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas testify against former Board Member Niño Boniel.
Riolito and Lupas earlier claimed that it was the board member who killed his wife.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.