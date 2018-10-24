UV edges USC to take top spot in 2018 Cesafi collegiate football

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, for the second time this season, took the top spot in the ongoing 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football contest after streaking past the defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 1-0, Wednesday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Kenneth Vargas scored the winning goal in the 40th minute. He is gunning for his third golden boot title in the league after bringing his total number of goals to five so far this season.

The win gave UV a total of 10 points off a 3-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

USC has the same number of points but UV got the top spot because of a higher goal difference of seven points compared to the Warriors’ two.