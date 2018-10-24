PRO-7 beefs up security in cemeteries
From 1,200, the PRO-7 has increased the number of policemen that will be deployed during the November 1 and 2 celebrations to 2,100.
The volunteers also increased from 1,900 to 6,000.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said they need more personnel to ensure the safety of the people who will visit their departed loved ones in the cemeteries.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.